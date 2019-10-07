The enduring hold of the death penalty in the United States is a symptom of having never reckoned with our history. From slavery to mass incarceration, racial oppression never ended here, it just changed form. There was no reparation for enslaved people and no accountability for slave owners. Attempts to protect newly freed people from white supremacist mobs were quickly abandoned during the First Reconstruction. The civil rights movement pushed the United States into fully embracing the principles of a true democracy for the first time in its history, but there was no transitional justice process – no efforts to repair what has been intentionally broken, no truth telling and reconciliation and insufficient legal guarantees of non-recurrence.