This conservatism outlasted Reading’s socialist phase, the New Deal era, and the city’s eventual industrial decline. The political culture was best captured by Berks native John Updike in his quartet of Rabbit novels, which cataloged middle-class life in the county between 1959 and 1989. In Rabbit Redux, set in the late 1960s, the protagonist — Harry “Rabbit” Angstrom — describes his stubborn affection for the American Flag and President Nixon; Rabbit’s father, a union member, lauds Medicare and Lyndon Johnson. Decades later, the Rabbit prototype — socially conservative, economically moderate — is alive and well in Berks’ rural townships and middle-class suburbs. Indeed, the “Rabbit” voter makes up Trump’s base in Berks, where Republicans have significantly narrowed Democrats' voter-registration advantage since Obama’s countywide victory in 2008.