First, Pennsylvania must begin planning this mobilization immediately. Time is of the essence to get the National Guard the required training, supplemental protective equipment, and necessary communication with local election officials. Local election officials need to know now how many Guardsmen will be available to assist them with the surge of mail ballots and so they know how many polling places they can staff on Election Day. And the three Pennsylvania counties legally required to have Spanish-speaking poll workers at each site need time to identify bilingual Guard members and plan appropriately. During Wisconsin’s election, Milwaukee officials only knew the day before the election how many members of the guard would be available to them. It is no surprise then that they closed 97% of their polling places (5 out of the normally 180 that are available). Pennsylvania must avoid repeating this mistake.