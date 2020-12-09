Common Cause Pennsylvania’s charge is to assure the people of Pennsylvania that their commitment to democracy will be honored. Last year’s Act 77, expanding mail-based voting, was an important step forward. What that expansion has taught us is that when barriers to participating in democracy are removed, the people will respond accordingly. Following Pennsylvania’s record vote this election, we plan to work with our partners and the people of Pennsylvania to keep the expansion in place and to continue to reduce barriers to voting for eligible voters. We’re looking forward to the work—and confident in our democracy.