If the legislature acts immediately, next year’s redistricting need not again be determined by the highly partisan interests of the party that holds the majority then. Both the House and Senate have had bills pending for over a year that would ask voters to approve creation of an independent commission of citizens empowered to draw new district boundaries. Because its work would be impartial, transparent, and accountable, such a commission would surely create districts that represent actual communities rather than the entities that for too long have been the norm in Pennsylvania. These include “packed” districts drawn to include the map-makers’ most reliable supporters, and ”cracked” constituencies drawn to split communities with majorities likely to vote for the other side.