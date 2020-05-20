Some would argue that the Holocaust cannot be diminished or trivialized, but it can be, and we see it happening more frequently. When staying at home is compared – even in jest – to the horror of Jews hiding from Nazis, when protestors who want small businesses to open hold signs invoking the words at the gates of Auschwitz “work makes you free,” when secretaries of health and Governors are called Nazis because of their efforts to save lives – the murder of 6 million Jews and millions of others is lost in the conversation. And, when we need to have yet another discussion about why that rhetoric is offensive, the legitimate debates about how states respond to COVID-19 or any other challenge are also pushed aside.