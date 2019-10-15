This is a moment of reckoning for the PHS. I cannot believe everyone inside supports this egregious theme. The PHS is not a ship of fools. Ongoing conversations with the gardening community lead me to believe that this is a theme unfairly forced on hardworking troops who are obliged to defend it. But some banners are indefensible. It is disrespectful to the good people of the PHS who did not concoct this theme to have to defend banality. The show’s planned “environmental summit” reads as evidence that the PHS is internally split between a self-complacent old guard and a visionary new guard. But the old guard still seems to be calling the shots.