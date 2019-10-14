Fortunately, a new law passed last year addresses one of the most important issues facing grandfamilies: temporary legal guardianship. Act 88 of 2018 allows temporary guardianship in 90-day increments for up to one year to grandparents or other family members when the child’s parents are not able to care for them. Temporary guardianship gives grandparents the right to make basic decisions, such as the ability to take a child to the doctor or enroll them in school.