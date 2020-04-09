Governor Wolf and the General Assembly acted with bipartisan foresight last fall to make available new vote by mail options to Pennsylvania voters, and we strongly encourage our fellow citizens to visit VotesPA.com and sign up to vote by mail from the comfort of their home. A few weeks ago, our public leaders in Harrisburg again acted in a spirit of bipartisan cooperation to move the PA primary to June 2. We applaud them and thank them for their determination to do right by our voters and by our local democracy. That’s the way we should expect to do things here in Pennsylvania.