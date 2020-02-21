I witnessed this revolving door firsthand. My transition back into society after prison was rocky, and the probation system did not provide me with the tools I needed to become a productive citizen and be there for my kids. I lived in constant fear that if something happened to one of my children at college in New York, leaving the state to deal with an emergency would send me back behind bars. Over the past five years, every time my phone rang, I was certain it was bringing the news that I was headed back to prison.