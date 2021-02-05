In York, a high school history teacher and fellow cyclist insisted that I set up my tent in his backyard. He then proceeded to sup and beer me until I was ready to ride through the hallowed hills of the Blue Ridge Summit and Gettysburg, where I got lost again and was helped by a friendly biker gang. I got another good meal farther west, when I huffed and puffed up a hill and found myself in a whole town that smelled like fresh bread. After a few minutes I figured out I was in Hanover, the birthplace and home of Snyder’s Pretzels, a kind of snack mecca for people like me, who take their knotted bread seriously. This was the closest I have ever come to openly weeping on top of a bicycle.