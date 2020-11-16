While the PUC did include some accommodations for “protected customers” living close to the poverty line, this safety net is not wide enough, and many families will slip through the cracks or hit roadblocks from the extensive paperwork required to get assistance. Our state government is still sitting on $1 billion of the CARES Act money that we received to help Pennsylvanians weather the pandemic. In the last days of this current legislative session, the state House and Senate should prioritize voting on three bills, and propose to use this money to provide more long-term protection for consumers who could lose their utility services.