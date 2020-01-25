The electors’ chief argument is that freedom for electors to vote their conscience is exactly what the Founders intended. Alexander Hamilton justified the Electoral College on the grounds that “a small number of persons, selected by their fellow-citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite” to choose a president, that they would be less inclined to “heats and ferments,” and ensure the presidency was filled by “characters preeminent for ability and virtue.” Further, Hamilton argued, the electors would be less vulnerable to being corrupted because they could not be existing federal officeholders or employees, and would be meeting separately in each state rather than convening in the nation’s capital.