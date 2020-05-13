Finally, we have to help keep money in the pockets of our citizens. Philadelphia’s law department should join with other cities to prosecute businesses that are profiteering—starting with credit card companies who refuse to lower interest rates. The Federal Reserve has reduced the interest rates to 0. Yet some credit cards are still charging over 24%. Some car insurance companies have said they will be lowering rates. It’s a good start, but it’s not enough. Not only are we driving less, but interest rates have been slashed, saving insurance companies billions. All car and homeowners’ insurance should be reduced. The City should use its law department to file for the reductions.