There are a number of options for raising revenue progressively at the local, state and federal level (including from local corporations and mega nonprofits, the subject for another op-ed). For example, as wealthy people, we can afford for the city to re-impose the Personal Property Tax at its last stated rate of 0.004. This tax applied to both individuals and corporations and was levied on stocks, bonds and other financial assets. Litigation determined this tax to be unconstitutional because there was an exemption for the value of stock in Pennsylvania companies, leading to its repeal in 1997. We believe that motivated lawmakers could find a way to leave out this exemption, making the tax constitutional.