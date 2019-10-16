All grocers claim to support local. Few do. It’s not even their fault. Big, out-of-town grocery chains simply aren’t set up to cultivate relationships with local farmers and food producers the way locally controlled grocers like food co-ops can. But that doesn’t stop the big guys from trying to convince consumers that they “do local” with labels and deceiving marketing campaigns to that effect, when in reality only an average of 6% of conventional grocery store sales come from locally sourced products, according to the National Co+op Grocers.