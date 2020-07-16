That’s what’s happening in Philadelphia — and across the country — right now. It has been almost two months since George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, and Philadelphia, like many other metro areas, has been protesting for almost as long. Many cities are seeing the benefits of their work, with reforms enacted to protect civilians and hold police accountable, and funds are being allocated for mental health care and to benefit underserved communities. For some places, change includes the removal of memorials honoring controversial figures.