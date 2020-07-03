Bochetto, representing a group called the Friends of Marconi Plaza, a park at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, filed the motion with Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick. The judge had brokered an agreement between Bochetto and the city two weeks ago in which the city reaffirmed that it would hold a public process to debate the future of the statue. A few days after that, Mayor Jim Kenney publicly called for removing the statue from city land.