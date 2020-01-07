We must use any and all tools to support investment in neighborhoods that were abandoned during periods of white flight and the War on Drugs. Racism and classism are not just relics like past restrictive covenants and redlining that deliberately segregated the city. We must also combat current predatory lending or reverse redlining — singling out minority homeowners for more expensive and riskier loans — that has stolen black and brown wealth. The City just settled with Wells Fargo last month for $10 million based on such predatory loan practices. This figure is not nearly enough to recoup a family’s heartbreak from losing what they believed was an investment in generational wealth.