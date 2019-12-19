You can’t get a job more local than Summer Woods’ new gig as an apprentice electrician for Post Bros., the Philadelphia developer turning an old warehouse at Ninth and Poplar into apartments. Not only can she walk to work, Woods can see her house from the upper floors of the 10-story building. But being close to work is hardly what Woods likes best; after years of low-wage jobs in restaurants and nursing homes, she is on her way to a career, one that can pay $80 an hour.