Only time will tell if the Rebuild model is a long-term success, both in project completion and participation of diverse businesses. But a year into the program’s implementation, Rebuild is on track to meet or exceed its goals for minority contracts on both professional services and construction work. The new practices offer a promising model to other City departments and capital projects. Efforts to diversify the construction industry require hard work on all sides. I believe those efforts will yield results that make our city better for all.