In its decision, the Mayor’s Office’s view of arts and culture as a luxury rather than essential infrastructure is clear, if misguided. We cannot sustain another closure and still help create and nourish the “product” that is Philadelphia. We cannot deliver on what the city has long relied on us to drive in terms of tourism while also, addressing areas of social impact, such as racial justice, mental health, anti-violence, and more. The expectation that we could survive this without any long-term damage demonstrates a real failure to see the value of arts and culture at the grassroots level and grasp that we are in dire crisis.