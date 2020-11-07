I know that I cannot imagine living a Black life, because that is not my lived experience. But I also know that when another Black American is killed by officers trained to protect citizens, a generations-old wound tears open in my Afro-Latina best friend, Aurora Archer, the person who set me on my own journey to dismantle white supremacy in my life. In circumstances like this, Aurora doesn’t talk to me for two days, going to a dark place I cannot reach. On those days, I feel like the worst friend because I cannot “fix” her pain. In fact, my inability to grasp the full breadth and depth of her wound can only deepen it.