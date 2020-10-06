Data: Data-driven decision making is essential to changing systems in meaningful ways. The new commissioner must evaluate the existing provider network to understand accessibility of treatment options and quality of care. They should draw on data examining social determinants of health— the conditions in places where people live, learn, work, and play that impact wide-ranging health outcomes (e.g. quality of education, affordable housing) —to gain a deeper understanding of risks and how we can use existing community assets to meet needs. The economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 requires the City and providers to do more with less. Utilizing data effectively can help DBHIDS to wisely allocate funds and thoughtfully care for communities.