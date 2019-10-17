In 2018, the Philadelphia Bar Association released a groundbreaking study conducted by Stout Risius Ross LLC, which found that if the City of Philadelphia invested $3.5 million per year to fund counsel for eligible low-income tenants facing eviction, the city would save $45.2 million per year in quantifiable costs and expenses, a return of over $12 for every $1 spent. Evictions drive job loss, poor performance by children in schools, physical and mental health issues, increased shelter costs for the newly homeless, higher rates of juvenile delinquency, family instability, other social problems, and an increased administrative burden on the court system. The city and its taxpayers must absorb most of the costs of these problems, which could be avoided by providing tenants with counsel and reducing the eviction rate.