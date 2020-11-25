Unfortunately, the Gas Works is again at a crossroads with four converging challenges. The call for reductions in the use of hydrocarbons strikes at the very heart of the utility’s business model and financial viability. Local proposals for the marked reduction in natural gas use may be deemed essential by many but, if not addressed very responsibly, will be catastrophic for PGW ratepayers, bond holders, employees, and, indeed, for all citizens and the City itself. Also, it is a major business concern when capable people depart over a short period of time. That is the current circumstance at PGW. Craig White, PGW’s CEO, will leave at the end of next year while PGW’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) is leaving at the end of this year. Each has over 40 years of experience; the types of backgrounds that are critical to maintaining operating excellence and providing customers the service they deserve.