In July, Vice examined the NCCR study, in particular its conclusion that Philadelphia as one of seven cities leading gentrification efforts in America. To get a sense of how these trends are felt by Philadelphians, Vice asked people attending the Roots Picnic in Fairmount Park what they thought of the gentrification happening around them. Khadijah and Kara, of West Philly and Uptown Philly, told Vice, “Gentrification has affected Philly a lot because a lot of people want to move into Northern Liberties or even go places in Northern Liberties and they feel as though they can’t because of gentrification and because of the price."