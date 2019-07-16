Where Philadelphia Has Gentrified

A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia identified 39 census tracts in Philadelphia that had gentrified from 2000 to the five-year 2010-14 time period. Most of the tracts are adjacent to Center City, in parts of South and West Philadelphia, and in Manayunk or Roxborough.

Click on the map for more information.

SOURCE: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist