A smattering of Philadelphia neighborhoods within the last two decades have experienced dramatic changes, a phenomenon often known as gentrification, a controversial term that can be synonymous with displacement or urban renewal, depending on who is asked.
For residents who once lived in the Arvilla apartments in West Philadelphia, gentrification meant eviction this winter, as longtime renters were forced to leave their homes when the building owner decided to sell. In Brewerytown in 2017, it meant rising property values and steady work for local construction workers.
In recent years, economists and sociologists have tried to study these effects, seeking to determine how gentrification affects longtime neighborhood residents when they are confronted with a steady flow of construction crews, new residents, and different — often higher-end — businesses.
A new study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia finds that the consequences of gentrification for original neighborhood residents are often better than they are typically perceived.
In what the authors have billed as the first “comprehensive, national, causal evidence" of how gentrification affects the well-being of a neighborhood’s longtime residents, the study finds that change “creates some important benefits for original resident adults and children and few observable harms.” Specifically, the authors find that gentrification reduces original adult residents’ exposure to neighborhood poverty, raises home values, and increases rent only for “more-educated renters," but not for “less-educated" ones. (In the study, “less-educated” residents are defined as adults with high school degree or less; “more-educated" are residents who have attended at least some college.)
Similarly, the study finds that children living in a neighborhood before it gentrified also are exposed less to neighborhood poverty and receive better opportunities for education and employment. Gentrification, the study says, increases the probability that children of less-educated homeowners attend and complete college.
“Taken together,” the study says, “the results for children and adults show that many original residents are able to remain in gentrifying neighborhoods and share in any neighborhood improvements."
Despite these reported benefits, however, the authors of the study — Davin Reed, of the Philadelphia Fed, and Quentin Brummet, of the University of Chicago’s NORC institution — also found that gentrification causes both less-educated renters and less-educated homeowners to leave a neighborhood at higher rates than they normally would during a typical 10- to 14-year period, the span of time that they studied.
Still, the authors said, they found no evidence that residents who leave gentrifying neighborhoods, including the most disadvantaged, move to “observably worse neighborhoods or experience negative changes to employment, income, or commuting distance.” All renters, regardless of income or education, the study suggests, tend to move even when a neighborhood is not gentrifying, thereby placing “a limit on the potential for gentrification to cause displacement," and making it “possible for neighborhoods to change quickly even without strong displacement effects.”
The study, which takes a national look at gentrification’s effects, offers a rather upbeat portrait of neighborhood change using U.S. Census microdata — something that cannot necessarily quantify the emotional, non-monetary costs associated with gentrification.
“Gentrification and displacement have severe ramifications both for those forced to move out of neighborhoods and for those who are able to stay,” said Rachel Garland, managing attorney of Community Legal Services’ Housing Unit in Philadelphia. “Those who move struggle with the sense that they were forced out of their neighborhoods that they helped to build to make way for newcomers who have no connection or investment in the neighborhood.”
“For those who stay, there is a loss of cultural history and memory,” Garland continued. “Those who stay watch their neighborhoods change drastically around them and have to contend with new neighbors and businesses who do not share the same cultural history, nor participate in the same social and cultural fabric.”
As an attorney for CLS, which provides free legal representation to low-income Philadelphians, Garland said she has seen a “drastic increase” in landlords evicting longtime tenants “so that they can sell their houses to developers to renovate and flip to higher-income purchasers.”
Monty Wilson and Rachel Labush, two CLS attorneys who work in the organization’s homeownership unit, also noted that rising property taxes have the potential to cost people their homes.
Garland added that the racial and socioeconomic makeup of Philadelphia neighborhoods are also an important part of the gentrification conversation — both of which are emphasized less in the newly released study.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s study tracked individuals who responded to both the 2000 Census and the 2010-2014 American Community Survey, and analyzed the changes that they self-reported in categories including neighborhood, poverty, and home value. They focused on original residents of low-income central city neighborhoods of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
For the study, gentrification was defined as an increase in college-educated individuals’ demand for housing in initially low-income, central city neighborhoods.
The authors found that Philadelphia, compared to many U.S. cities, experienced gentrification to a less dramatic extent: Only 11.4 percent of the city’s neighborhoods gentrified between 2000 and 2010-2014. Comparatively, Washington, gentrified at a rate of 43.7 percent, and Boston, at a rate of 22.6 percent.
“One of the things that personally I think is important in these debates around gentrification is keeping sight of the actual scale of the problem,” Reed, the Philadelphia-based author, said in an interview. “Yes, gentrification does create these challenges, some of which we document here. But it also creates opportunities as well.”