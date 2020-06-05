Persons whom I have known as advocates for criminal justice reform openly called for the district attorney to prosecute the “thugs” who were destroying the community. I spoke to a security expert called to Jeffrey Brown’s looted ShopRite, who lamented the fact that when called to Parkside for an analysis, older black women arrived and were devastated. It was the first of the month and they had come to pick up prescriptions and groceries. Where could they turn now? I heard the fear in the voices of persons that business leaders like Brown who employs hundreds of black people with criminal records, would listen to their friends and close up shop for good. I saw a congressman weep as he talked about how much they fought to build Parkside, and now it could all be gone. It was the side of looting that we who can get too theoretical can forget all too fast as we shout and preach out “let it all burn.”