Yet time and again, our leaders simply play the blame game for shootings. Lately, they point to our elected District Attorney and claim shootings result from commonsense bail and drug reforms. Mayor Kenney “call[ed] on the district attorney to vigorously enforce all firearms-related charges during this time of crisis,” ignoring that Krasner is doing that. He echoed Fraternal Order of Police President, John McNesby, who while speaking to President Trump said that “DA’s are single-handedly ruining major cities.” Kenney also joined U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who claims that by implementing smart on crime policies, Krasner promotes a culture of “lawlessness.” Placing blame, demanding the toughest sentences, and decrying bail reform without an empirical link to gun violence may sound good, but it doesn’t deter gun violence. Our leaders surely know it. It seems that too many leaders are more concerned with grandstanding than solving the problem they’ve identified.