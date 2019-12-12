Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed bills for universal background checks and to address a serious gap in the background check system that allows licensed gun dealers to transfer ownership to an individual without a background check if the background check takes longer than three days, called the Charleston loophole. In the eight months since these common-sense reforms were passed, the Senate hasn’t taken them up, despite overwhelming public support for both issues. The Senate should introduce and pass both bills because when those bills become law, they will save lives.