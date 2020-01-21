We have read the Inquirer Editorial Board urging the city to learn an important lesson from what’s going on in Chicago, the birthplace of the Cure Violence program. Homicide rates in the Midwestern city have reportedly declined over the past three years. We note that Chicago is paying attention to the data, and using that data to drive funding decisions. We hear Mayor Jim Kenney’s call to reduce shootings in the city by 25% and homicides by 30% over the course of his term in office. And we can see that Philadelphia’s evidence-based, public-health-oriented Cure Violence program has previously achieved the 30% reduction in the neighborhoods in which it operates.