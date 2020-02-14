Steve Berg, the Vice President for Programs and Policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness, goes a step further and says the PIT count can be deceptive. “If you know how many people are homeless tonight, that leads to people thinking, ‘well, we can solve homelessness in our community by housing that many people, and then we won’t have any homeless people,’” he says. “Which, of course, doesn’t take into account [that] tomorrow, a bunch more people are going to become homeless. And the day after that, a bunch of people are going to become homeless.”