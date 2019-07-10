City leaders , from District Attorney Larry Krasner and Chief Defender of the Philadelphia Defenders Association Keir Bradford-Grey, to City Council members and other elected leaders locally and nationally, are responding to facts and turning away from draconian mass incarceration. But too many elected officials still resort to debunked, racist, and violent policies that increase policing and incarceration. Instead of doing that, we can take action to honor the lives of people we’ve lost and the communities that are living with the trauma.