Nineteen shootings, 28 victims, five dead. That is a dispatch, not from a war-torn country, but from Father’s Day weekend in Philadelphia. The battlefields where these shootings occurred were a playground, a deli, and the streets of Philadelphia. From Tacony to East Germantown to the Southwest, the two days of violence spanned the entire city. Some of the victims were only 15-and 16-years-old, shot at graduation party that turned into the scene of a mass shooting. Others were older, like 68-year-old Marlita Ann Smith who was shot and killed outside of her home in Olney. Almost all the victims were black.