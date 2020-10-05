From March 16 to September 14, PHL was unable to receive transatlantic flights due to federal restrictions on where international flights could be routed. More than 12% of PHL’s passenger volume came from international flights in 2019, so this restriction dealt a brutal blow to not just the airport, but to the 11,000 jobs supported directly by international travel. We hit barrier after barrier in our attempts to find a solution, so we reached out to our business and community partners for help.