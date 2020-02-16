Significance: Purchased in 1953 by a group of African American barbershop owners, this building became the National Barber’s Sunshine Club headquarters. Jazz musicians would stay at the Chesterfield Hotel next door and drop by to play at the club between gigs. This quickly became a popular spot to see legendary performers such as Grover Washington Jr., the Temptations, and Coltrane. After a fire, the building was reconfigured into a restaurant/bar/lounge. Purchased by Jacob Adams in 1978, it has been renamed New Barber Hall, and is a popular spot for locals and college students.