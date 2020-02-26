Public power is hardly a far-out idea. Lots of big cities—including Los Angeles, Seattle, and Jacksonville, Florida—run their own electricity system. More than 49 million Americans in around 2,000 communities get their electricity from publicly owned utilities. Public power also has a long history: Franklin Delano Roosevelt believed that cities had an “undeniable basic right” to public power. As Governor of New York and as President, he used public power projects like the New York Power Authority and the Tennessee Valley Authority to bring electricity into the homes of millions of working people for the first time.