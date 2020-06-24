Ultimately, the actions of Philadelphia City Council last week ring more than hollow — they are insulting to Black and working-class Philadelphians. But even this minor budget change suggests that City Hall is scrambling to respond to the Black Lives Matter movement’s concerns. We get credit for that and have the potential for much more. Progressives on City Council should vote no on the budget. Local labor unions must move into action — such as nine-minute work stoppages to represent the approximate time Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck — to support their Black workers and the movement at large. And we, the movement, must march on City Hall to fight for a city budget that funds our communities rather than victimizing them.