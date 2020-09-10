In addition, I have worked with victims and witnesses from all over Philadelphia and surrounding communities, as well as individuals who were charged with crimes. From many, I heard life stories of poverty, lack of education, lack of resources, and lack of equal opportunity. We talked about their encounters with law enforcement and the justice system that created in them a distrust of law enforcement and a negative view of the criminal justice system. I viewed my role as a prosecutor not only as one of power, but of great responsibility. It was my responsibility to not just represent the government and ensure that the voices of the victims were heard, but to also make sure we adhered to the rights of defendants as required by the Constitution. It was my responsibility as a prosecutor to be fair, recognize the humanity of defendants as well as the victims, and ensure that all parties in the criminal justice system were treated fairly and with dignity.