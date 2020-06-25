First: Most issues that arise are pretty minor, such as littering, destruction of property, dumping, children injured while playing, and dogs off leashes. They do not require armed police to intervene. But with few alternatives, people often do call 911 to deal with these types of issues. In my experience, cops often do not even bother to come out when these calls come in. When they do, it often escalates the issue. If the guards were already patrolling the park, they could use green-space-friendly vehicles such as electric vehicles, bicycles, on foot or horses to quickly come to the scene of any issues and resolve them without force.