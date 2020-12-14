A Philadelphia Police Department press conference after Wallace’s death signaled to many that the previous commitments had been simply lip service, as best practices for community-centered policing still had not been developed and enacted by city leaders. There was no substantive progress in ensuring Crisis Response Teams, which provide supportive services to victims and their families, were readily available to assist officers whenever necessary, like in the case with Wallace. Not all officers have received tasers or been properly trained in how to use them, nor have they undergone de-escalation training — all of which could have saved Wallace’s life. Since his death, Commissioner Outlaw shared that the Philadelphia Police Department will create a behavioral health unit to respond to individuals having mental health crises. However, some community stakeholders are still skeptical of these promises, given the city’s track record in addressing issues of gun violence and police brutality in Black and Brown communities.