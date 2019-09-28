After three hours I finally heard from him. It turned out he had appeared on my TV screen, rising from his crouched cover position and running with the shot officer to safety. My kids and I were overcome with relief after hearing his voice. The disconcerting expressions on their faces are permanently etched in my mind. I knew they were terrified and at the same time proud to call him Dad. I also knew that their hearts bled blue for the first time as they truly understood the meaning of the thin blue line.