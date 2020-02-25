Today we have a Chief Integrity Officer, a Board of Ethics and an Inspector General’s office that work together to ensure honesty. We collaborate with the Controller’s Office. We are partners with federal, state and local law enforcement and, above all else, we police ourselves. Yes, there have been indictments and we have disciplined and fired city employees. There will always be people who try to get around the system – that’s human nature. But now, more often than not, honest city employees turn in money from those who have tried to bribe them instead of soliciting those bribes. And we are sending the message that city employees are not for sale, that we can and will clean our own house.