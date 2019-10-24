The move by Amtrak makes clear what many global CEOs think: there’s top tier cities and everyone else. This lack of nuance is why Google, Amazon and the like are putting the bulk of their jobs in a handful of cities rather than investing in markets like Philly. It occurred to me that Acela might one day become a route that goes express from D.C. to New York to Boston and back, further linking these cities and leaving Philadelphia behind. As we think about how to address a problem like job growth, we have to ensure Philadelphia conveys an image (and reality) of being a city of choice for employers and employees. We can’t do that if we’re literally not on the map.