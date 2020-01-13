State legislators in Harrisburg should pass minimum recycled content standards to require companies to use recycled content for products they sell in Pennsylvania. These standards would improve the value and demand for recycled commodities regionally. A further step would be to push manufacturers to phase out nonrecyclable packaging through redesign or investments in local recycling infrastructure. The General Assembly should also pass requirements that stop companies from putting recycling labels on their products that aren’t actually recyclable here in Pennsylvania. All of these measures are simple, commonsense solutions that will go a long way toward improving Pennsylvania’s recycling efforts.