DOJ will challenge that interpretation on appeal by arguing that providing a safe place to consume opioids falls within the literal meaning of the statute, even if it is done for the specific purpose saving lives and encouraging cessation. Besides having to convince the appeals court to embrace a hypertechnical statutory interpretation that does not plausibly reflect legislative intent, DOJ will have to contend with the even more fundamental argument on appeal that Congress simply lacks the authority to regulate purely local, non-economic activities like operating what amounts to a charitable treatment facility where nothing is bought, sold, produced, or distributed.