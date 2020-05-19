We can get through this budget crisis, but we need your help to protect education funding. We need you and the Philadelphia community to make your voices heard. We need you to reach out to Governor Wolf and your state senator and state representative and tell them not to cut education funding. Join us this Thursday and every Thursday afterward as we call on Harrisburg to #fundourschools. For more information about Advocacy Thursday’s and how you can get involved, please visit www.philasd.org/fundourschools.