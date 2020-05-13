In the beginning, I was so afraid of not knowing more than my students, or not being wise enough to teach them. After each school day, I would settle into my office to research and learn and plan. Sometimes until 6 o’clock, sometimes until 10 o’clock. I was devoted to learning my craft — but it was taxing. My most memorable moment was reading Darwin’s memoirs with my then seniors and recognizing with them that “if [Darwin] had to live [his] life again [he] would have made a rule to read some poetry and listen to some music at least once every week” in order to prevent the atrophy of his imagination, his burnout.