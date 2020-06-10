This is an extraordinary moment in our nation’s history. Black people and white people, suburban residents and city dwellers, young people and business executives, have linked arms throughout our region to call for an end to systemic racism. Our black neighbors and friends have asked white people to break their silence and fight for justice. As a white man who leads a network of public charter schools that serve black and brown communities, I have seen that the way Pennsylvania funds, engages, and operates public schools is one of the most pernicious pillars of systemic racism. Here are two ways we can act now to change it: